  3. Man, 22, drowns in Kano
Man, 22, drowns in Kano

By . 
Residents wades through this river in to reach Shaga community

A 22-year-old man, Yusuf Abdullahi, has drowned while bathing in a pond at Danhassan, in Kura Local Government Area of Kano State.

Malam Saidu Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

He said, “We received a distress call on Sunday from one Malam Sadi Ibrahim, at about 03:31 pm, that Abdullahi’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we sent our rescue team to the scene at about 03:42 pm.

“He was brought out and handed over to the village head of Garin Kaya, Alhaji Aminu.”

He said that the cause of death was still under investigation. (NAN)

