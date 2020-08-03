Kano approves JAMB centres for 5 emirates

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Executive Council has approved the establishment of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer-Based Testing Centres (CBTCs) in the five Emirate Councils as zonal offices covering the 44 local government areas in the state.

The State’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammadu Garba stated this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the council’s weekly meeting held at Africa House, Government House, Kano.

“The need for an increase in the number of CBTCs was informed by the increasing demand and also to prevent a situation where candidates have to be sent to neighboring states of Bauchi, Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina to sit for JAMB Exams,” he said.

Malam Garba also revealed that during its sitting, the council approved the establishment of the State Council on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to fast track the spread of ICT skills to the grassroots.

“The council would be co-chaired by the commissioner of science, technology, and innovation and that of local government, while the commissioners for information, education, higher education as well as all the chairmen of the 44 local government areas in the state will serve as members,” he said.

The commissioner stated that the council had received a proposal from a private developer to use the old Triumph Publishing Company complex to create a specialised Forex Market (Kasuwar ‘yan chanji), the first of its kind in Nigeria, and another one from Fari Properties Ltd. seeking to transform the abandoned Daula Hotel in the state capital into a residential estate.

The commissioner indicated that the council also received a proposal for the construction of a multi-purpose ultra-modern shopping complex at the premises of Daula Hotel in the metropolitan area.

Malam Garba recalled that a similar proposal was received last week from Mudatex for the construction of a shopping mall at Daula Hotel.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App