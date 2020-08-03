Ganduje appoints outgoing BUK VC as pro-chancellor of Kano varsity

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Monday approved the appointment of outgoing Vice Chancellor, Bayero University Kano (BUK), Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

The state’s commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba who disclosed this in a statement in Kano also said the appointment is with immediate effect.

Bello, a professor of Mathematics, who earned his doctorate degree in Mathematics from the University of Arkansas, has been the VC of BUK since 2015 and his 5-year tenure would end this month.

Bello was the Head of Department, of the department of Mathematical Sciences, 1991 to 1999; Dean, Faculty of Science, 1995-1999; and Director, Centre for Information Technology, 2003-2007; Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, 2009-2010; and two term Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics).

It could be recalled that the former pro-chancellor of the YUMSUK, Sule Yahaya Hamma had resigned his position on June 12.

In recognition, Governor Ganduje approved the renaming of the dualised Maiduguri Road (Opp Mobile Police Qtrs) CBN Qtrs-Zaria Road after him.

Hamma worked in various capacities in the Kano state government including head of Political and Economic Affairs Division, Cabinet Office, before his appointment as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) from 1979-1983.

He was awarded with the National Honour of Member of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MFR) in 1983.

