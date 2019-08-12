Kano varsity gets licence to operate Television station

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dean of Post Graduate Studies, Bayero University Kano (BUK), Prof Umaru Pate said the varsity has been granted a television operational licence to complement their training activities.

Prof Pate said: “We have been given Direct Satellite Broadcasting (DSB) licence which can offer both education and commercial purpose, so hopefully by next year we should be able to start transmitting fully.”

He told Daily Trust that currently the varsity has a fully digitalised radio studio that has been improved on but that they are yet to commission the studio.

“Right now we are in the process of acquiring equipment to furnish the place and ensure that students are properly trained. All of these are in addition to a fully functional computer laboratory that we have also installed to ensure that our students are fully trained to be able to handle the latest equipment in the business,” he said.

According to him, having a television station will not only train students for educational purpose but it will also give the university exposure all over the world, saying, “Since it is for commercial purpose as well, we shall also engage our students in different backgrounds of Engineering, Communication and Business, they will benefit.”

