Alleged rape: Seyitan Babatayo files criminal complaint against D’banj

Seyitan Babatayo, the lady who accused singer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, of rape, has filed a criminal complaint against the Nigerian music star.

Ms Babatayo on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, accused D’banj of raping her in a hotel room on 30th December, 2018. The accusation has been followed by a series of events which was confirmed in a statement by the accuser.

D’banj had come out to deny the accusation and demanded apology and N100m in damages.

The statement by Ms Seyitan Babatayo was published by S.T.E.R Initiative via its Twitter handle @StandtoEndRape

“Yesterday, Monday the 22nd of June, 2020, I Ms Seyitan Babatayo, formally made a criminal complaint of rape by Mr Oladape Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as a D’banj at the Gender Desk of the Nigeria Police Force Lagos Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja Lagos”

Ms Babatayo gives a detailed account of the incident:

“December 30, 2018: D’Banj gained access into my hotel room at past midnight while I was asleep, he violated and raped me.

“3rd June, 2020: Following an online post about D’Banj saying not yo rape, I called him out on his hypocrisy, by giving a detailed account of how he raped me in 2018.

“5th June 2020: I publicly shared a document from my lawyer regarding the situation.

“6 June, 2020: I visited police station to make a formal report, but was not attended to.

“15 June, 2020: D’Banj through his legal representative published a document in response to my lawyer’s document demanding N100m in damages.

“16th June, 2020: Four (4) armed policemen stormed my apartment and arrested me without a warrant. They seized my phones, other personal effects and detained me in the police cell overnight at IGP-IRT office at Harlod Shodipo, Ikeja.

“16th June, 2020: A friend reached out to a journalist who had been in contact with me earlier raised alarm that neither they nor my lawyer’s could reach me. My mom was also contacted to inform her of the ongoing situation.

“17th June 2020: With various efforts, I was released from custody after being made to sign to a gag order by the police. I spent the night in a location of D’Banj’s team’s choosing, which was not made known to the public.

“18th June, 2020: I was isolated from my family, coerced, pressured and intimidated in person by D’Banj and his team to retract all statement and announce that my testimony was a publicity stunt.

“Since 18th June 2020, D’Banj through his team has continued to harass me with incessant calls, boasting that he (D’Banj) can buy anyone off within the justice system in Lagos.”

PRESS STATEMENT: Ms Seyitan Babatayo on her criminal complaint of rape against Mr Oladapo Daniel Oyebanji and the timeline of events since she shared her experience. pic.twitter.com/NB9qqUhdKP — S.T.E.R Initiative (@StandtoEndRape) June 24, 2020

Daily Trust reported that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had ordered a probe into the rape allegation against D’banj.

Meanwhile, D’Banj said he is innocent until proven guilty.

The singer disclosed this via his Instagram handle @iambangalee on June 22.

“Innocent until proven guilty. Stop the social media trial. Say no to rape and human rights violation.”

