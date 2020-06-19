Alleged Rape: over 15,000 sign petition to remove D’Banj as UN Peace Ambassador

ADVERTISEMENT

An online petition requesting the United Nations to withdraw the appointment of a popular Nigerian singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj over alleged rape has surpassed 15,000 mark.

As of 5:50pm on Friday, the petition has garnered 15,439 signatures.

The content of the petition which was started on change.org by an anonymous person only identified as E.Pooola is calling on the United Nations to terminate the appointment of D’Banj as United Ambassador of Peace.

“We call on the United Nations, and United Nations Women Africa organizations to remove Nigerian artiste Mr Dapo Oyebanjo as a youth ambassador and distance themselves from his actions following the sponsored kidnap of Seyitan who accused D’Banj of rape and sexual assault which happened in 2018.

“Women in Nigeria are increasingly at risk of sexual violence and the United Nations and United Nations Women Africa as an entity committed to the empowerment of women should not be seen to associate themselves with alleged rapists, abusers, and kidnappers.

“We ask the United Nations and United Nations Women Africa to support and lend their influence in helping Seyitan get justice for the abuse she endured in 2018 and the harassment and bullying in the past weeks.” the petition reads.

The petitioners also requested Heritage Bank Africa, One Africa, CSA Global, and other establishment to disassociate themselves with D’Banj as a show of support to victims of sexual violence.

Daily Trust reports that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered a probe into the rape allegation against D’banj following a petition written by the lawyer to Seyitan Babatayo, Mr. Tommy Ojoge-Daniel who accused D’banj of raping her in 2018.

This is contained in a letter with reference number CB.7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOl.484/801 signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IG, DCP Idowu Owohunwa.

The letter was addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

