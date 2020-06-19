Alleged rape: Why IGP ordered probe of D’banj

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered a probe into the rape allegation against Nigerian singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj.

The IGP ordered the probe following a petition written by the lawyer to Seyitan Babatayo, Mr. Tommy Ojoge-Daniel who accused D’banj of raping her in 2018.

This is contained in a letter with reference number CB.7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOl.484/801 signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IG, DCP Idowu Owohunwa.

The letter was addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

The letter is titled “Re: Petition Against (1) Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (Aka D’Banj) for Rape Indecent Sexual Assault, Attempted Assault on Miss Seyitan Temidayo”

It reads in part;

“I forward herewith copy of letter dated June 5, 2020 received from Ojoge, Omileye and Partners on the above underlined subject. I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you treat.

“Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.”

Seyitan’s friend, Benjamin Ese, in a Twitter thread in early June had told the story of how D’Banj allegedly raped Seyitan at a hotel two years ago – in December 2018.

She said it happened at an all-white party where D’Banj allegedly offered her friend some money to spend the night which she rejected until he surprisingly showed up in Seyitan’s hotel room around 2:00am

“D’Banj drove all the way from Eko hotel where he was lodged and came down to glee hotel in Victoria Island at midnight 2.40 am and collected the spare key from the receptionist,” Ese said in the thread which has since sparked an outrage.

She said D’Banj allegedly “got into my friend’s room and forcefully threatened he would walk her out of the room naked, kept his fingers in her vagina and repeatedly raped her.”

The rape experience, Ese said had caused Seyitan some trauma since the incident happened.

One month after Ese’s tweets, Seyitan came out publicly to present herself as the lady who was allegedly raped by D’Banj in December 2018.

Dbanj however, denied the allegations levelled against him and asked Seyitan to make a public apology and also pay him the sum of N100m in damages.

On Tuesday it was claimed that Seyitan was arrested by the police and detained for over 24 hours on the order of Dbanj.

Her friends claimed the officers made her delete all chats, social media posts and other vital information from her phone.

The move was widely criticised by social media users and a few celebrities who accused Dbanj of intimidation.

