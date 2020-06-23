Akeredolu sacks six more aides of deputy governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has sacked 6 more aides attached to his deputy, Agboola Ajayi.

The governor, had in the early hours of Tuesday, announced the sack of the Special Adviser on New Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Allen Sowore.

A separate statement also by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye confirmed the sacking of six more aides attached to the deputy governor.

“The affected aides are: Mr. Olomu Bayo, Special Assistant, Special Duties, Mr. Olawale Abolade Mukaila, Special Assistant, Photography, Mr. Babatope Okeowo, Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Samuel Sam Ogunmusi, Personal Assistant, (Deputy Governor), Mr. Tokunbo Omotunmise TK Phobia, Special Assistant to the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba, (Photography, wife of the Deputy Governor ).

”The affected aides are advised to submit all government’s properties in their possession to the Chief of Staff to the Governor,” the statement read.

The deputy governor had renounced his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ajayi has been having political feud with his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, for months and he was prevented from leaving the Government House premises in Akure on Saturday night by the Police.

