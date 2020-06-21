Ondo deputy gov vs police: My side of the story – Police Commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

Ondo State Police Commissioner, Salami Bolaji, has explained the reason he was at the Ondo State Government House on Saturday night to prevent the Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, from leaving with official vehicles.

A video trending on Social Media showed the Police boss stopping Ajayi from leaving the building.

Ajayi was heard asking the Police Commissioner if he was a police officer or a member of a political party.

But Bolaji said he is apolitical and his job entailed him to protect lives and property of citizens of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The Ondo CP in a statement signed by the Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, explained that he went to the Ondo State Government House on Saturday night because policemen on ground could not settle the dispute between aides of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the Deputy Governor.

He said he was informed that both aides of the Governor and the deputy were having a face off over the number of cars the Deputy could move out of the place at night.

Salami stated that under his policing architecture he would never police lawlessness in the state against laid-down policing rules.

CP Salami said he viewed the viral video as an attempt to foment sentiment and misunderstanding in the state.

He said he went to the scene when his officers and men at the government house could not broker peace between the aides of the governor and that of the deputy governor over the number of cars the Deputy governor would drive out at the time.

According to him: “It is only necessary that his presence at the scene as the Command’s Commissioner of Police could calm frayed nerves.

“Having listened to the reason for the misunderstanding, he advised both sides to come to terms, a condition they both agreed.

“CP Salami has never been a politician all through his life and would not want to be dragged into politics.

“He vowed to police Ondo State and its people with humility.

“He will not allow the ego and sentiment of any individual dictate what form of policing style he should use”.

Governor Akeredolu speaks too

Ajayi has been having a political feud with his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, for months.

However, Governor Akeredolu said allegations that he was responsible for the action taken by the Police against his Deputy was false.

A statement by Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, described the report as a complete falsehood intended to play victim by the principal actors involved.

Akeredolu said it was a concorted lie meant to discredit him that he directed the Police Commissioner to restrain the deputy governor from leaving the Government House.

He explained it was a time-tested code in government’s business for officials to take inventory of offices and quarters before and after an official is moving in or out of offices or quarters.

Akeredolu said it became worrisome and suspicious when aides of the deputy governor insisted on leaving the premises with items wrapped as late as 11 pm.

The governor said the CP’s intervention was most desirable to restore law and order.

“Governor Akeredolu reiterates his commitment to the rights of all, including the Deputy Governor governor.

“But he has a duty to be firm and dispassionate in exercising the roles assigned to him,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App