Ondo Deputy Governor dumps APC, picks PDP membership card

Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, on Sunday, resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust gathered that Ajayi resigned from the party at Ward 2, Apoi in Eseodo local government of Ondo State.

The Ondo Deputy Governor immediately picked a membership card of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at his ward where he resigned.

It is speculated that nine members of the Ondo State House of Assembly would joined him to officially defect to the PDP on Monday.

Ajayi has been having political feud with his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, for months and he was prevented from leaving the Government House premises in Akure on Saturday night by the Police.

A video trending on the Social Media showed the state police commissioner, Bolaji Salami, stopping Hon Ajayi from leaving the premises of the government house on Saturday night.

However, Governor Akeredolu said allegations that he was responsible for the action taken by the Police against his Deputy was false.

A statement by Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, described the report as a complete falsehood intended to play victim by the principal actors involved.

Akeredolu said it was a concorted lie meant to discredit him that he directed the Police Commissioner to restrain the deputy governor from leaving the Government House.

He explained it was a time-tested code in government’s business for officials to take inventory of offices and quarters before and after an official is moving in or out of offices or quarters.

Akeredolu said it became worrisome and suspicious when aides of the deputy governor insisted on leaving the premises with items wrapped as late as 11 pm.

The governor said the CP’s intervention was most desirable to restore law and order.

“Governor Akeredolu reiterates his commitment to the rights of all, including the Deputy Governor governor.

“But he has a duty to be firm and dispassionate in exercising the roles assigned to him,” he said.

