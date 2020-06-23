Ondo 2020: Akeredolu sacks deputy governor’s aide

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has relieved Mr Allen Sowore, the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi’s media aide, of his appointment with immediate effect.

This followed the defection of Ajayi from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday.

Until his sack, Mr Sowore was a Special Assistant to the governor on New Media (Office of the deputy governor).

Mr Sowore, according to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, was advised to submit all government’s property in his possession to the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

“The governor wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavour”, the statement said.

I can’t be removed – Ajayi

Meanwhile, the deputy governor has said that it would be illegal and unconstitutional for the state House of Assembly to make any impeachment move against him over his movement to PDP.

But one of the lawmakers, who are currently on recess, told Daily Trust in a telephone interview that they were still on recess and only noticed that security operatives have taken over everywhere, including the House of Assembly.

The Lawmakers had gone on a one month recess after investigations were launched into the discovery of N4.3 billion in secret account.

Ajayi had, on Sunday, defected to the PDP at his ward in Ese- Odo Local Government Area after he resigned as a member of APC after months of feud with his boss.

Ajayi told newsmen that he had done nothing constitutionally wrong.

He said: “The constitution of our country guarantees my freedom of association of my choice”.

