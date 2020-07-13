Breaking News
8 die in Edo auto crash

By Usman A. Bello, Benin 
FRSC
FILE PHOTO: An accident scene

Eight persons on Saturday died in an accident that happened at Urkhuosa area along the Benin Ekpoma- Auchi road. The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed.

It was gathered that the accident involved a Toyota Hiace bus and an articulate truck.

It was further gathered that the accident happened when one of the vehicles dangerously overtook another and had a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

Witness said eight persons died on the spot while the injured were taken to the hospital by the police.

The Edo state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Henry Benamaisia, said eight persons died in the accident while four others who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at the hospital.

He said the police carried out the rescue operation, noting that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident.

He advised motorists to exercise caution while on the road, ‘especially now that we are at the heart of the raining season.’

