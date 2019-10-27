4 siblings killed in Edo auto crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Four children of the same parents were yesterday killed by a vehicle at Uselu Motor Park on the Benin-Lagos Highway.

It was gathered that the accident occurred when a BMW car on high speed crushed the children who were crossing the road.

Daily Trust on Sunday learnt that angered by the development, youths in the area set the vehicle ablaze while the driver escaped being lynched following the intervention of the police.

The youths were said to have blocked the highway leading to a gridlock on the ever-busy highway for several hours.

The Edo State Police Public Relationship Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor confirmed the accident and that the police have maintained law and order.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Anthony Oko, who also confirmed the accident, said he was yet to get details of the accident.

