2 die, one injured in Ogun road crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons yesterday died while another one sustained injuries at the Indomie area, on the Idi-Iroko road, in Ipokia Local Government, Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, told newsmen yesterday that the accident occurred at about 8.10am.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident was caused by a motorcyclist who was heading to Oju-Ore, Ota, from Iyana-Iyesi, but was riding against traffic following a gridlock on the road.

He said the motorcyclist, an articulated vehicle and a Honda car were involved in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“The motorcyclist was inbound Oju-Ore, Ota, from Iyana-Iyesi, in the Winners Church axis when he suddenly decided to face the incoming traffic by driving in a direction prohibited by traffic law (one way), on the Oju-Ore to Idi-Iroko road, due to traffic hold-up.

“However, the motorcyclist, in the process of manoeuvring in-between vehicles, including between a tipper loaded with granite and a motorcycle in front of it, was crushed by the tipper. A passenger the motorcyclist was carrying died on the spot,” he said.

Akinbiyi disclosed that the remains of the dead had been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital mortuary, while the driver of the tipper and the accidented vehicle, as well as the motorcycle had been taken to the Onipanu Divisional police station, Ota.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App