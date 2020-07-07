48,000 Adamawa households to receive enlightenment on COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the increase in the spread of the coronavirus among communities in Adamawa State, a non-government organization, Global Peace Development (GDP), is set to enlighten 48,000 households in six local government areas on a door-to-door sensitization campaign.

The Executive Director GDP, Mr. Ebruke Esike disclosed this to newsmen during a courtesy call to the commissioner for local government at the state secretariat in Yola on Monday.

He explained that the six local governments comprise Yola North, Yola South, Mubi -North, Mubi-South, Demsa and Numan local government area.

Ebruke stressed that the approach is going to be door-to-door enlightenment in which twenty households per day compromising four hundred households in communities will be educated.

The commissioner for local government, Alhaji Umar Mohammed lauded GPD’s development for choosing Adamawa for the wonderful initiative describing the intervention as timely adding that he is ready to collaborate with them in containing the virus.

