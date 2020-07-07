COVID-19: NMA to sanction Cross River health commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has vowed to sanction the Cross River State commissioner for health and chairman of the state Coronavirus Response Team, Dr Betta Edu over unethical handling of COVID-19 testing in the state.

The association accused the commissioner of meddling in COVID-19 testing, surveillance, contact tracing, isolation, treatment, thereby jeopardising the lives of people in the state.

In a statement signed by the state chairman, Dr Agam Ayuk on Monday, the association said members of the association and residents of the state have been put in a precarious public health and safety situation due to the confusion and uncertainty created by the delayed updating of the results by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

