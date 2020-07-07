COVID-19: ‘Why Nigerians should shun conspiracy theory’

  1. Home
Believing in conspiracy theory on the origin and existence of coronavirus will cost Nigeria more lives and harm its economy, an Abia-based medical practitioner and public commentator Dr. Bala .M. Shinkafi, has cautioned.

That the ravaging pandemic of coronavirus is still forcing the physical isolation of people around the world and at great cost to their economies is no longer news, Shinkafi said in a statement on Monday.

“While the world awaits a vaccine and the end of COVID-19, it is critical that Africa does not fall a victim to conspiracy theory or simply, the creation of enemies where there are only allies.

“The world post-coronavirus no doubt would be different, but it would be one where cooperation would be needed to rebuild lives and cities; synergy not just to help Africa prosper but on the basis of equal and respectful partnership’’, he said.

