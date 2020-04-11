10 prominent persons who have recovered from COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease all over the world has continue to rise with 1,699,019 confirmed cases as at April 11, 2020.

Although, some 376,976 patients have recovered, a whooping 102,774 deaths have also been recorded.

The first confirmed case of the pandemic in Nigeria was announced on 27 February 2020, when an Italian citizen in Lagos tested positive for the virus and the country has gone on to confirm more 304 cases as at April 10, 2020.

Among them, 58 have recovered while seven lost their battle with the virus.

We have come up with a list of 10 prominent people who have won the battle with the deadly coronavirus and are now back to their normal daily activities.

1. Bauchi Governor, Bala Muhammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, tested positive for coronavirus on the 24th of March, 2020 as confirmed by a statement from his Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado.

Gidadi stated that out of the six test carried out by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), one was confirmed positive for covid-19.

While in isolation, Governor Bala, who was still running the affairs of Bauchi state, made a video stating his commitment and resolve to bring about good governance for his people.

The governor has now recovered and is back on his feet.

2. Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor

On the 30th of March, 2020, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, via his twitter handle @seyimakinde, confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus.

He said: “I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, a former Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully.

Six days after, in another tweet, the governor stated that he had tested negative for the virus.

He said: “I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19.”

He further granted an interview where he stated that he boosted his immunity with carrots, vitamin C, black seed oil and honey while in isolation.

3. Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, Activist and Founder STER

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, founder of Stand To End Rape (STER), a youth-led movement advancing gender equality and an end to sexual and gender-based violence through advocacy, prevention and support, tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in early march.

In 2019, she made Time Magazine’s 100 Next, a list of the ‘rising stars and up-and-comers who are shaping their industries — and the future’.

Life finds ways of throwing LEMON at me. I’ve struggled w/ coming forward, but I want to inspire hope. I returned to Nigeria from the UK post-Commonwealth event (I totally enjoyed) & fell ill. As a responsible person, I self-isolated. Days after, I TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/iu8T6LMBXG — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

Osowobi said she had attended an event in UK and upon her return, she fell ill and isolated herself until she could confirm her status, which turned out to be positive.

On 30th of March, via her twitter handle, she made a thread on her journey to recovery: “Life finds ways of throwing lemon at me. I’ve struggled with coming forward, but I want to inspire hope,” she started off the thread.

NCDC shared a report on Osowobi’s journey to becoming negative for coronavirus with the caption “It is important to remember that most people who have #COVID19 experience mild to moderate symptoms & recover after care”

It is important to remember that most people who have #COVID19 experience mild to moderate symptoms & recover after care Read the experience of @AyodejiOsowobi who was treated at Infectious Disease Hospital Lagos, featured in @AJEnglish #COVID19Survivorhttps://t.co/v0SxrLSEQO — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 8, 2020

4. Pink

A popular American musician, known as Pink, revealed Friday April 3 that she tested positive for COVID-19 and has recovered from it.

The musician and mother of two had revealed via her twitter handle that her three-year old son and herself tested positive to the virus after her physician conducted the test.

She tweeted: “Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor.”

Pink tweeted further, “just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

While announcing her recovery from the virus, Pink donated $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

The singer thanked all healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to fight the spread of COVID-19 while pleading that everyone stay at home.

5. Olga Kurylenko

Actress Olga Kurylenko, on Instagram revealed March 22 that she has “completely recovered” from COVID-19.

The Quantum of Solace actress gave a timeline of her experience and answered questions from her inquisitive followers.

The Ukrainian-born actress, who has been staying in London during the COVID-19 pandemic, shared recently, a photo of herself in her garden, while urging her followers to stay safe.

6. Colton Underwood

Former Bachelor star, Colton Underwood, April 4, revealed to his fans that he recovered from COVID-19 after battling with the virus for several weeks.

Underwood confirmed his recovery via Twitter, noting that he’s working with doctors to find ways to donate blood for research and to help others.

“I have made a full recovery from the coronavirus and we managed to keep the entire family healthy as well. I am now working with medical professionals to figure out the best way to support their efforts against the coronavirus,” he shared.

Responding to a fan who asked how he is doing, the 28-year-old reaffirmed that he got tested again and he is negative.

Feeling much better, made a full recovery. Tested again and I now have the anti-bodies. I’m working with the doctor to find ways I can help donate blood for both research and other people. https://t.co/rF7WST0tOY — Colton Underwood (@colton) April 5, 2020

7. Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he has fully recovered from coronavirus.

Spaniard Arteta, 37, became the first Premier League manager to test positive for the virus on 12 March.

He had reported feeling unwell after it was confirmed Evangelos Marinakis – the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who played Arsenal in the Europa League in February – had coronavirus on 10 March.

Arteta said: “It took me three or four days to start feeling better, with more energy, to leave the symptoms behind.”

Speaking to Spanish television channel La Sexta, he added: “I am very well now. I feel that I have recovered.”

Several Arsenal players had gone into self-isolation after the news of Marinakis’ positive test, while the Gunners were due to face Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on 11 March.

8. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea FC)

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi was confirmed to have been a positive Covid-19 case, but later revealed that he had recovered from the virus.

“Hi guys, as you may be aware I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I’ve recovered from,” Hudson-Odoi said on his social media channels.

“I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolating for the week. I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon. Take care.”

The Blues’ training ground was partially closed in response to the news, while those who had close contact with the player were told to self-isolate in line with the widely observed medical advice.

Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn5d0ikm60 — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 13, 2020

9. Marcus Smart

Boston Celtics guard, Marcus Smart, announced he has recovered from coronavirus after testing positive two weeks ago.

On March 19, the Celtics confirmed Smart had contracted COVID-19 but the 26-year-old has since been given the all-clear by the Massachusetts Department of Health before the weekend.

“Corona Free as of two days ago,” Smart tweeted last Sunday night. “Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart! Much love!”

When the NBA suspended the season on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first player to test positive for coronavirus, the Celtics were in Milwaukee ahead of their game against the Bucks scheduled for the following night.

Boston had faced the Jazz a week earlier and flew home from Milwaukee, where players self-quarantined and were subsequently tested.

10. Prince Charles

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, March 25, 2020, tested positive for coronavirus but his wife, Camilla, is negative.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” a statement from Clarence House reads.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

The statement also said the queen remains “in good health.”

On March 30, Clarence House announced Charles was out of self-isolation, while Camilla would remain so until the end of the week, per government guidelines.

An update from Clarence House in Prince Charles’ Covid-19 diagnosis: “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.” — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 30, 2020

Charles is said to be in “good health” and now operating under the current standard government and medical restrictions that apply across the UK. His self-isolation lasted seven days, in accordance with government and medical guidelines. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 30, 2020

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall remains in self-isolation at Birkhall until the end of the week. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus is not a death sentence and we should not discriminate against those that have recovered from the virus.

Stay home, stay safe.

