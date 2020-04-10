Bauchi gov attends Jumma’at prayers hours after leaving isolation

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, on Friday, attended Jumma’at prayers few hours after he was discharged from isolation centre following his recovery from coronavirus.

The governor, in company of the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela; Commissioners, senior government officials and traditional rulers as well as thousands of faithfuls, attended the Jumma’at prayers at Bauchi Central Mosque.

The Friday congregational prayer was the first public outing of the governor since he was confirmed to have contracted the disease two weeks ago.

He was seen in the mosque wearing face mask and hand gloves, but declined to shake hands as he use to do with people before and after Jumma’at prayers.

Governor Mohammed was discharged Thursday evening after his second COVID-19 test appeared negative.

State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Muhammed Maigoro, said the governor had been discharged after two of his samples tested negative.

“Today (Thursday), we are discharging our first index case, you can recall that, our first case was in isolation for more than two weeks and today having satisfied the requirements to be discharged, we are here discharging His Excellency as a patient who recovered from COVID-19.

“With this development, we have only 3 active cases with zero death in Bauchi State,” he said.

