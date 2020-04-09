Coronavirus: Bauchi governor tests negative

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala A. Mohammed, on Thursday tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

This is coming sixteen days after he was confirmed positive for the virus.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that the governor had on March 24, 2020 tested positive after his samples were taken and tested by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Of the six initial tests carried out, one sample was confirmed positive of COVID-19, the positive result happened to be of His Excellency Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi state,” a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, had stated.

But announcing his second negative result on Thursday via his Twitter handle: @SenBalaMohammed, the governor thanked God and all those who stood by him during his isolation period.

“Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light. My second test for #COVID19 returned negative. I thank you all for your prayers & support even while I was in isolation. Most importantly, all the praises & thanks be to Allah – the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful. #GreaterBauchi

“My gratitude also goes to our religious leaders within and outside the state for their constant prayers, also our meticulous Bauchi #COVID19 team and the NCDC,” he stated.

On Thursday, the NCDC said “Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State.

“As at 09:30pm, 9th April, there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths,” it tweeted.

Out of the 288 confirmed cases, Bauchi has six cases, according to the Centre.

Also, the NCDC has confirmed that it erroneously reported two cases in Bauchi states.

“Yesterday, we erroneously reported 2 new cases in Bauchi. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.

“We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results,” the NCDC tweeted.

