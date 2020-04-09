Coronavirus: Nigeria’s confirmed cases now 288

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government on Thursday night said the country has recorded thirteen new cases of the coronavirus in Lagos state and one in Delta state.

This brings the total figure of Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 288.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov.

“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State.

“As at 09:30pm, 9th April, there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths,” it stated.

It added that Lagos now had 158 cases, FCT- 54, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 4, Kaduna- 5, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Kwara- 2, Delta- 2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 1, Katsina-1

Meanwhile, the Centre has confirmed that it erroneously reported two cases in Bauchi state.

“Yesterday, we erroneously reported 2 new cases in Bauchi. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.

“We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results,” it tweeted.

Daily Trust reports that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had also on Thursday, said that there was no proper coordination of the donations received from public-spirited individuals, corporate bodies and institutions to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawan stated this at a meeting between the leadership of the National Assembly and members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 led by its chairman, Boss Mustapha, who is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“I believe that we face one critical challenge today in our fight against COVID-19. We have donations made by various organisations, corporate bodies and so on but it is my candid opinion that there is no coordination,” Lawan was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the State Government would commence a door-to-door search of COVID-19 suspected cases tagged: ‘Active Case Search’.

The governor, who disclosed this on his official Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu, stated that in the coming days, some health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make enquiries about some symptoms like cough, cold and fever.

This, he said, is necessary bid to intensify the search for possible cases of COVID-19 in different communities across the State.

