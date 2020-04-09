Coronavirus: Lagos begins door-to-door search

ADVERTISEMENT

As the number of confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus rises in Lagos state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday said the State Government would commence a door-to-door search tagged: ‘Active Case Search’.

The governor, who disclosed this on his official Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu, stated that in the coming days, some health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make enquiries about some symptoms like cough, cold and fever.

This, he said, is necessary bid to intensify the search for possible cases of COVID-19 in different communities across the State.

“These officials can be identified with a COVID-19 outbreak response tag or a letter from the LGA,” he said.

He implored residents to give the health officers their maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing the #COVID-19 pandemic quickly.

Meanwhile, the Governor also said that seven more patients have fully recovered and have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba on Thursday.

The patients, according to Governor Sanwo-Olu, include one female and six males. He said that three of the discharged male patients are foreign nationals; two Ukrainians and one Italian.

They were discharged having tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19; bringing to 39 the number of discharged patients in Lagos, he said.

“As we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I implore you all to support our offensive against COVID-19 by complying with our directives and taking responsibility for yourselves and your community. Again, I assure you that at the end of it all, we will be victorious,” Sanwo-Olu assured.

