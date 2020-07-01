  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Zulum loses chief of staff
ADVERTISEMENT

Zulum loses chief of staff

By Olatunji Omirin, Maiduguri 
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum's Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Wakil

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has lost his Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Wakil, after a brief illness on Wednesday, an official has said.

A statement issued by Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, in Maiduguri, confirmed the development.

According to the statement, “Jana’iza of late chief of staff, Dr Babagana Wakil, is to hold 4pm today (Wednesday) at his extended family residence in Shehuri north, Maiduguri.

“May Allah, Subhanahu Wa ta’ala, in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, admit him into aljanna and give his family the strength to bear our collective loss.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un,” the statement concluded.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.