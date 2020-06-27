Man who spent 47 years under ‘Borno tree of leaders’

ADVERTISEMENT

For the past 47 years, Mallam Abubakar Ali, a portrait seller, has been sitting under the same tree, come rain or shine, selling portraits of leaders of the country.

So dedicated has he been that the tree has become known as the tree of leaders and from there, Mallam Abubakar, seen as its custodian, has witnessed the comings and goings in the corridors of power in the country. Daily Trust Saturday had a conversation with him.

Driving past the post office near the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, one can’t help but notice an aged man seated under a tree from which portraits of political and traditional leaders of Nigeria are hung.

Those who have passed this spot in the past 48 years will recall seeing this man, now elderly, sitting on a bench under his tree, selling portraits of national leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Forty-eight years! That is how long Mallam Abubakar Ali has been diligently selling these portaits at the same spot in Maiduguri. When I asked if people still buy them, the answer was yes.

Mallam Abubakar Ali left his village of Wajiro in Benisheik as a child, travelling alongside his father. He arrived Maiduguri to pursue Islamic studies. Around the time of the civil war in 1970, his father decided to relocate to Maiduguri and enrolled some of his children in schools, while others who preferred to pursue business alongside their father got the chance to do so.

“When we came, I joined an Islamic school in Hausari, where I learnt the Quran. As for Western education, I just did primary one and quit,” Malam Abubakar said.

Eventually, he decided to take up a trade and that tree in Maiduguri became the centre of his life and has remained so for 48 years.

“I have been under this particular tree since in 1972, during the regime of President Gowon,” he said.

At first, he and his boss, were into the business of framing windows, a business that took them to places like Nguru, Gombe, which use to be part of Borno State at the time.

“We usually get contracts from late Galadima Sheriff, former governor Ali Modu Sheriff’s father,” he said. “When he is awarded a contract from the government as a contractor, he gives my boss the job of supplying the windows.”

When Mallam Abubakar’s boss died, it became difficult to get any window contract or job. After a while of being jobless, he thought up a business idea he could start under a tree since he did not have money to rent any business space. But he has been there so long that the tree has become known as ‘Tree of Leaders’.

“I was the first person to start the job of framing portraits of prominent people in the state,” he said. “I started with the frames of presidents, governors, flowers and even names of Allah.”

The sources of the framed photos he sells are diverse. He gets his pictures of flowers and the names of Allah from Kano while the others come from Borno. In the past, he sent pictures to be printed in Jos or Kano but now he prints them within Borno.

With a free business space for nearly five decades, Mallam Abubakar said had enjoyed a good run. However, the recent downturn in the economy has affected his income.

“We thank God,” he said. “Even though I have less capital, nonetheless, with this business, I am able to cater for my family and my children’s education.”

Some of his children are currently studying at Ramat Polytechnic, some are in secondary schools while others are in primary.

Having sold the portraits of various leaders for all these years, he said he had not enjoyed any special favours from any of them even though some of them know his business place.

“I don’t know what the future holds. I have heard from people that they (leaders) talk about me and my business but as for any support, I am yet to receive that,” he said.

Looking at Abubakar, though passionate about his job, it’s difficult not to notice that the job he has known for over 45 years has taken a toll on him in general.

When it rains, Mallam Abubakar takes refuge behind an office close to the tree. This place also serves as a warehouse for his portraits every night.

“Sometimes I just wrap them with polythene on my bench and wait for the rain to stop,” he said.

For this reason, many people have advised him stop selling under the tree but that is not feasible.

“I can’t afford a shop,” he said. “What will remain from my capital when I rent a shop?”

And the prospect of changing business is even more daunting.

“With my age, I don’t think I can go around following politicians or people, or think of starting another job. I enjoy what I do and after years of this job, I don’t think any other job would interest me. This job has made me keep up with current trends around the world, especially as it relates to politics,” he said.

Among his portraits, he said, that of Late Shehu Mustapha Al Amin Elkanami sold the most among those of traditional rulers, while those of General Abacha, the late governor Mala Kachallah are his best-selling portraits of political leaders.

“People still request their portraits till date,” he said.

His capital base is however small and Malam Abubakar believes that with a big capital base, his profit margins might get bigger.

“All in all, I don’t think my capital is above 150,000 Naira,” he said. “At least, if a person has up to 500,000 naira, he will be able to make a big profit. With that, one will be able to go to places like Kano to bring his goods.”

He once got a boost for his business but the insurgency in the state got in the way of his business.

“There was a time someone empowered me and I was going to Kano [for trade] but because of the insurgency, everything crashed. Children would ask for school fees and we had to feed to survive. That was how I lost that capital,” Mallam Abubakar said.

After nearly 50 years in the business, he has garnered a number of loyal customers and one of them is Shettima Musa.

“I have patronized him for over 16 years, although I have known him for over 24 years because his place was once our joint for my friends,” Shettima said. “We always sat with Mallam Abubakar and he would explain to us who the people in the portraits were. I think I developed my interest in politics from his various explanations of the political leaders. My friends and I always looked forward to the new portraits of every political leader in Nigeria. Once he showed us, we always go back home happy telling our parents and siblings that we had seen the new president of the country. It was fun back then to have a glimpse of the new leaders of the country. Mallam Abubakar has come a long way under this tree. He helped nurture the political inquisitiveness in my friends and me.”

Ibrahim Ahmad, a Maiduguri resident said, “I got to know him since 2004, and 16 years after, I still see the same dedication and zeal towards his trade as he had back then. As a student, I used to pass by him on my way to school back then. Then we used to come to Post Office just for fun. Over the years, his commitment to his customers and even children is amazing. He is ever willing to tell you the names of those on the portraits and also explain the position and power they hold in the country.

“It’s not unusual to see children around him after closing hours taking one or two lectures about their leaders. If I would say, he has paid his dues when it comes to the educational development of most of us. We tagged the tree Borno Tree of Leaders and we consider him the custodian of the tree of leaders.

“One thing he also taught me over the years, is that we don’t really need to make it big to touch lives and be content. Mallam Abubakar is very much content with this tree and his trade despite his age and environmental condition. Tell me, who sits in one spot under the sun or rain for years and still comes out the next day with a smile?”

For Mallam Abubakar, there is only one thing keeping him going.

“The day people stop patronizing me will be the day I know that portraits have lost their relevance in society,” he said. “I have been in this business for more than 45 years, this is my life.”

He hopes someday that the government would award him the contract of supplying official portraits to offices. It may be a tall dream, but what stops a man sitting under the tree of leaders from dreaming?

Related

Download Daily Trust News App