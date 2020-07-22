Zamfara Emir gets ultimatum to withdraw Fani-Kayode’s traditional title

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashe has been given 24-hour ultimatum to withdraw the traditional title he conferred on former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode.

This is as two traditional titleholders in the emirate resigned their positions in protest against the conferment of Sadaukin Shinkafi on Fani Kayode.

The two traditional title holders that resigned are Dr Sulaiman Shuaibu Shinkafi who held the title of Sarkin Shanun Shinkafi and Dr Tijjani Salihu Shinkafi who was the ‘Sarkin Marayun Shinkafi’.

Speaking at a news briefing in Kaduna, Dr Suleiman Shuaibu Shinkafi who spoke on behalf of Shinkafi Concerned Citizens called on the Emir to reverse his decision.

He called on other traditional titleholders in Shinkafi emirate to equally resigned because Fami Kayode does not deserve the title conferred on him.

“We the citizens of Shinkafi rejected the title of Sadaukin Shinkafi conferred on Femi Fani Kayode by the Emir of Shinkafi in Zamfara State, Mohammed Isah Maikwashe because he does not deserve the title.

“This is a man known to always disrespect and abuse our leaders and forefathers in the region.

“On this, I resigned the appointment conferred on me by the same emir as Sarkin Shanun Shinkafi and also a colleague, Dr Tijjani Salihu of Danfodio University also resigned as Sarkin Marayun Shinkafi,” he said.

Shuaibu said that the group would go to court if Fani-Kayode’s traditional title was not withdrawn.

“We are also expecting six additional title holders today who are resigning their titles,” he said.

According to him, members of the Shinkafi Concerned Citizens were mostly traditional title holders of the emirate and found the unilateral action of the emir as uncalled for.

“This decision is uncalled for and unacceptable, we were not consulted on this and it is null and void.

“After 24 hours if the decision is not reversed, then the emir should expect wrath of the law and he should also resign.

“We are going to the take to the street for protest against his decision; Kayode doesn’t deserver any title in the North and anyone who tries to give him, we are going to protest against that,” he said.

According to him, Fani-Kayode has no respect for Northern leaders.

“He always disgrace the north, insult our leaders,” Shuaibu added.

The Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode was conferred with the traditional title of “Sadaukin Shinkafi” by Shinkafi Emirate Council in Zamfara over the weekend.

In a statement signed by the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashe and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Monday, the monarch said the tittle was conferred on the former minister in respect of his support and contributions to the development of Shinkafi emirate.

Fani-Kayode, at a news briefing in Gusau, commended the emirate and promised to continue to maintain good relationship with Zamfara and core Northern states.

