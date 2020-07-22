Disquiet in Zamfara over conferment of title on Fani – Kayode

ADVERTISEMENT

The traditional title conferred on a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, by the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Isah Makwashe, has generated condemnation in the state especially in social media circles.

The emir had conferred the title of “Sadaukin Shinkafi” on the former minister.

But the conferment of the traditional title has generated criticisms from different quarters in the state, with many people citing how Fani-Kayode was very fond of attacking Islam, northerners, and everything that has to do with their culture.

Also, a statement issued by the Zonal Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Alhaji Sani Gwamna Mayanchi said,“One would wonder why a staunch hater of the Hausa/Fulani Muslim north suddenly changed and became a spokesperson or image maker of a Sharia state in the country.

“This is an insult and a slap on the faces of the good people of Zamfara State, the north and Muslims in general for the state government to invite a renowned hater of Sharia and the entire Muslims to the shari’a state, where 100% of its population are Hausa/Fulani Muslims.

“Politics should not limit and confine our love of our religion and heritage within narrow and shallow angle.

“The state government is supposed to be the first protector of its people’s interests, religion and heritage.

“It shouldn’t allow a rascal, irresponsible, as well as established hater of its people to mingle and benefit from the common wealth of those he hates because of politics.

“It is indeed, very sad for an emir who is supposed to be the custodian and defender of his people’s heritage and faith.

“But he ends up being the first destroyer of that heritage,” the statement read.

However, the special Adviser to Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle said the state government had nothing to do with the decision.

He said it was the decision of Shinkafi Emirate Council to confer the title on the former minister.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App