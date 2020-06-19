Windstorm kills 6, destroys 600 houses in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed six persons killed and 600 houses destroyed by windstorm in four local government areas of the state.

Its Executive Secretary Dr Sale Jili, who confirmed the disaster on Thursday in Kano, added that about 1, 752 were displaced by the windstorm in the past one week.

He listed the affected areas as Gwale, Rimin Gado, Gwarzo and Kibiya Local Government Areas.

According to him, the displaced are taking shelter with their relatives in the affected communities.

Jili said one person was electrocuted in Ja’in area; while five others died in a collapsed building in Gwale LGA.

He said the agency was awaiting submission of report from other local government councils affected by the disaster.

He said the agency had deployed personnel to the affected areas for the conduct of damage assessment exercise to enable it develop a comprehensive data on the incident.

“We’ve visited Kibiya and Rimingado and distributed relief materials to the victims as an interim measure to alleviate their sufferings.

“The items distributed included food items, bags of cement, roofing sheets, mats, blankets and clothing materials,” he said. (NAN)

