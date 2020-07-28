Why Facebook, Twitter deleted video of doctor making COVID-19 cure claims

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh fact emerged Tuesday night on why some social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, deleted videos by Dr Stella Immanuel, an American-based physician, on her claims that she recorded a 100 per cent success rate in the treatment of COVID-19.

Immanuel had claimed to have used hydroxychloroquine but Facebook, through its spokesperson, told CNN that the claim was fake.

“We’ve removed this video for sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19,” a Facebook spokesperson told CNN.

Facebook added: “The platform is showing messages in News Feed to people who have reacted to, commented on or shared harmful COVID-19-related misinformation that we have removed, connecting them to myths debunked by the WHO.”

Similarly, Twitter worked to scrub the video late Monday night after Trump shared versions of the video that amassed hundreds of thousands of views.

Other platforms like YouTube, Google have also deleted the video.

“We’re taking action in line with our Covid misinfo policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told CNN.

