‘COVID-19 cure’: Who is Dr Stella Immanuel?

Dr. Stella Immanuel is the Houston doctor who is advocating the use of hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19

Immanuel, 55, went viral after championing the use of the drug in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on July 28.

YouTube, Facebook and others have blocked her testimony about the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, as a cure for COVID-19.

Who is Dr. Immanuel?

On her Facebook page,

Immanuel refers to herself as a “Physician, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur, Deliverance Minister, God’s battle axe and weapon of war.”

According to her Facebook page, Immanuel was born in Bali, Cameroon. She studied medicine at the University of Calabar, Nigeria.

Immanuel attended the University of Calabar between 1984 and 1990.

In November 1998, Immanuel began working as a pediatrician in Alexandria, Louisiana and she’s been a physician at the Rehoboth Medical Center since October 2019.

A lengthy bio on Immanuel’s Details section on Facebook refers to her as a doctor, a “prophet of God to the nations.”

One sentence in the profile reads, “Her attitude toward demonic forces has been described as cut-throat, a warrior to the core.”

Immanuel is the founder of Fire Power Ministries. The ministry was founded in 2002.

In her Family and Relationships section, Immanuel says that she is single and lists three daughters as her children.

Her maiden name is Gwandiku-Ambe

