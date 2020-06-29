WHO sends team to China to unravel source of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Six months on from the novel coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Monday that it was sending a team to China to work towards finding the source of the pandemic.

The WHO warned that in an atmosphere of global division and politicisation of the COVID-19 crisis, it feared the worst was yet to come.

The UN health agency lamented the “very tragic” milestones of 500,000 deaths and 10 million confirmed infections being reached, just as it marks on Tuesday six months since it was first informed of the outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The WHO is sending a team to China next week in connection with the search for the origin of the virus that sparked the global pandemic.

The organisation has been pressing China since early May to invite in its experts to help investigate the animal origins of the coronavirus.

“We can fight the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it started,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

“We will be sending a team next week to China to prepare for that and we hope that that will lead into understanding how the virus started.”

He did not specify the make-up of the team, nor what specifically their mission would consist of.

Scientists believe the virus jumped from animals to humans, possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat. (AFP)

