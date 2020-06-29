Buhari gets new chief security officer

  1. Home
By Muideen Olaniyi 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO).

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement issued on Monday, said Musa’s appointment followed the redeployment of his predecessor, Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda.

DCP Musa, from Nigerian Police Force Zone 5, Benin City, as his last station, hails from Niger State.

