Who is Kingsley Ehizibue, new Super Eagles invitee?

ADVERTISEMENT

The Technical Adviser of Nigeria’s senior national football team (Super Eagles), Gernor Rohr, on Wednesday, invited 24 players for the quick-double 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCONS) qualifying fixture against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone this month.

Prominent on the list Germany–based defender Kingsley Ehizibue.

Only few Nigerians have any information about the tall player.

That is why we have compiled a few important things you should know about this player who could become a part of the Super Eagles for a long time.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Here are 9 things to give you an idea of who he is:

1. Kingsley Ehizibue was born 25 May 1995.

2. He plays as a right back for FC Köln.

3. He was born in Germany and raised in the Netherlands.

READ ALSO: 10 things you should know about new Super Eagles invitee, Cyriel Dessers

4. Ehizibue was born to Nigerian parents, but moved to the Netherlands at 2 years of age, growing up in Zwolle.

5. He started playing football at local amateur outfit CSV’28.

6. Ehizibue made his professional debut for PEC Zwolle on 29 October 2014 against HHC Hardenberg in a Dutch Cup game.

7. He made his Eredivisie debut on 13 December 2014 against Willem II.

8. On 31 May 2019, it was announced that Ehizibue would be transferred to Bundesliga club FC Köln, where he signed a four-year contract until 2023.

9. On Wednesday, 4 March 2020, Ehizibue was invited to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App