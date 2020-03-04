10 things you should know about new Super Eagles invitee, Cyriel Dessers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Technical Adviser of Nigeria’s senior national football team (Super Eagles), Gernor Rohr, on Wednesday, invited 24 players for the quick-double 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCONS) qualifying fixture against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone this month.

Prominent on the list is Netherlands–based forward Cyril Dessers.

Only few Nigerians know who the new invitee, who has been banging in the goals in the Eredivisie, is.

That is why we have compiled a few important things you should know about this forward who could be banging in the goals for the Super Eagles soon.

Here are 10 things you should know about him:

1. Dessers, born on 8 December 1994, is aged 25.

2. He was born in Tongeren, Belgium.

3. The 1.85 m (6 ft 1 in) tall player plays as a forward for Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie.

4. Cyriel Dessers is a Nigerian-Belgian.

5. During the 2013–14 season, 19-year-old Dessers stood out in the reserves and youth competitions for Oud-Heverlee Leuven, scoring over 20 goals.

6. In April 2014, Dessers signed a two-year deal with Lokeren.

7. In July 2016, he signed with NAC Breda on a contract until summer 2019, of Dutch second-tier Eerste divisie. On 28 May 2017, they were promoted to the Eredivisie, after a 1–4 victory over N.E.C., in which Dessers scored 3 goals. He finished the season with 29 goal in 40 matches.

8. In July 2017, Dessers moved to FC Utrecht, agreeing a contract for three years with an option for an additional year. On 11 August 2017, he scored the first goal in the competition.

9. He moved to Heracles Almelo in the 2019/2020 season.

10. Dessers tops the 2019/2020 Dutch Eredivisie scorers’ table with 15 goals in 25 matches. This translates to 148 minutes per goal.

