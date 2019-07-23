What you need to know about Buhari’s ministerial nominee: Festus Keyamo

ADVERTISEMENT

President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent a list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate.

One of the nominees is Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo: He was born on January 21, 1970 at Ughelli, a town in Delta State. Keyamo had his primary education at Model Primary School and secondary education at Government College, Ughelli, where he obtained the West African School Certificate in 1986.

Legal career: In 1993, he began his legal career at Gani Fawehinmi’s Chambers in Lagos State. After two years, he left to establish Festus Keyamo Chambers.

He was named by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), Nigeria in July 2017 as one of the outstanding Nigerian lawyers to be awarded the rank of SAN. Keyamo and others named on the 2017 SAN-list were inaugurated into the elevated league of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) in September 2017.

In 2017, Keyamo was also awarded the Global Human Rights Award by the United States Global Leadership Council in Washington for his efforts over the years in respect of protection and promotion of human rights and the crusade for accountable governments in Nigeria

He was the counsel to the leader of the Niger-Delta Peoples’ Volunteer Force, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari during his trial for treasonable felony and lead counsel in the treason trial of Ralph Uwazuruike, the leader of the Movement For The Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

In April, 2018, Keyamo was appointed as the Director of Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) of the 2019 re-election bid of the President of Nigeria.

He is also lawyer to popular Nigerian musical Duo of Psquare and is in the middle of the controversial video that had gone viral, showing the two brothers insulting one another and exchanging blows. Festus Keyamo had since released a disclaimer stating that the leaked video did not emanate from his law office.

