See full list of Buhari’s ministerial nominees

President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent a list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate.

At exactly 11:12am, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan read the list at the plenary of the Senate, revealing that screening commences on Wednesday.

Here is the list of the ministerial nominees

1.Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah

2. Mohammed Musa Bello

3. Godswill Akpabio

4. Chris Ngige

5. Sharon Ikeazor

6.Adamu Adamu

7.Ambassador Maryam Katagun

8. Timipre Sylva

9.George Akume

10.Mustapha Baba Shehuri

11. Goddy Jedy Agba

12.Festus Keyamo

13. Ogbonnaya Onu

14. Osagie Ehanire

15.Clement. Ike

16. Richard Adeniyi Adebayo

17. Geoffrey Onyeama

18.Ali Isa Pantami

19. Emeka Nwajiuba

20. Suleiman Adamu

21. Zainab Ahamed

22.Muhammad Mahmood

23.Sabo Nanono

24.Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi

25.Hadi Sirika (Katsina)

26.Abubakar Malami

27.Ramatu Tijjani

28. Lai Mohammed

29.Gbemisola Saraki

30.Babatunde Fashola

31.Adeleke Mamora

32. Mohammed H. Abdullahi

33. Zubair Dada

34. Olamilekan Adegbite

35. Tayo Alasoadura

36. Rauf Aregbesola

37. Sunday Dare

38.Paulen Talen

39. Rotimi Amaechi

40. Maigarai Dingyadi

41. Sale Mamman

42. Abubakar D. Aliyu

43. Sadiya Umar Faruk

