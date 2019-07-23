See full list of Buhari’s ministerial nominees

President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent a list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate.
At exactly 11:12am, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan read the list at the plenary of the Senate, revealing that screening commences on Wednesday.
Here is the list of the ministerial nominees
1.Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah
2. Mohammed Musa Bello
3. Godswill Akpabio
4. Chris Ngige
5. Sharon Ikeazor
6.Adamu Adamu
7.Ambassador Maryam Katagun
8. Timipre Sylva
9.George Akume
10.Mustapha Baba Shehuri
11. Goddy Jedy Agba
12.Festus Keyamo
13. Ogbonnaya Onu
14. Osagie Ehanire
15.Clement. Ike
16. Richard Adeniyi Adebayo
17. Geoffrey Onyeama
18.Ali Isa Pantami
19. Emeka Nwajiuba
20. Suleiman Adamu
21. Zainab Ahamed
22.Muhammad Mahmood
23.Sabo Nanono
24.Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi
25.Hadi Sirika (Katsina)
26.Abubakar Malami
27.Ramatu Tijjani
28. Lai Mohammed
29.Gbemisola Saraki
30.Babatunde Fashola
31.Adeleke Mamora
32. Mohammed H. Abdullahi
33. Zubair Dada
34. Olamilekan Adegbite
35. Tayo Alasoadura
36. Rauf Aregbesola
37. Sunday Dare
38.Paulen Talen
39. Rotimi Amaechi
40. Maigarai Dingyadi
41. Sale Mamman
42. Abubakar D. Aliyu
43. Sadiya Umar Faruk
