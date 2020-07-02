We don’t know Boko Haram’s sponsors — Military

ADVERTISEMENT

The military does not know those sponsoring Boko Haram and other terror groups in the country.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche made this known while fielding questions from journalists during the weekly press briefing on military’s operations across the country.

He said, “Once we get Information on collaborators, we move in with military actions, for sponsors, that one is at the high level, we have not seen them, and we have not seen that people are sponsoring them.”

“The evidence is that people (Terrorists) are getting provisions and equipment that ordinarily should not be, even if they loot and sell the rustled cattle,” he explained.

He added that “common assessment will now justify, how much would they steal and sell to get gun trucks and other equipment, all these points to the fact that they are being sponsored, but that is beyond the military.”

He also said in the Northeast theatre, troops conducted several operations at various locations, which led to the neutralisation of terrorists, destruction of their equipment and structures as well as recovery of various items.

He said between 18 and 30 June 2020, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole conducted intensive airstrikes to mark the launching of its subsidiary Operation Long Reach along the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

He said air operations led to the destruction of a Boko Haram tactical command centre housing some of their high-value leaders and neutralised several of their fighters at Garin Maloma and Yuwe villages.

He added that airstrikes conducted at Buka Korege, Bula Bello, Ngoske, Tongule, Bukar Meram and Warshale Villages led to the destruction of several Boko Haram locations and gun trucks, while scores of fighters were neutralised.

