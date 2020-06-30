Boko Haram demands $500,000 to free 5 abducted aid workers

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have demanded $500,000 for the release of four abducted humanitarian workers and a security guard after the captives made passionate appeal to the federal government as well as their respective organisations for intervention.

The captives’ plea was contained in a two-minute video released by the Islamic sect on Sunday showing the humanitarian workers and staff of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Action Against Hunger, Rich International, International Rescue Committee, and a private security guard urging the government to intervene.

The video exclusively obtained by Daily Trust showed all the abducted persons sitting on local mats begging the authorities and organisations to come and rescue them from Khalifa soldiers.

One of the leading negotiators, who have strong links with the insurgents, told Daily Trust that the group is demanding 500,000 dollars before the captives could regain their freedom.

