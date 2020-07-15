We are reviewing protocols for train services’ take-off — NRC MD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Fidet Okhiria, has said that the management is currently reviewing rail services protocols with the federal government with a view to re-commencing rail transportation services nationwide.

Okhiria, in an exclusive chat with our correspondent yesterday, hinted that the trains had not resumed because the corporation is still wary of the passengers’ willingness to obey all protocols that are being developed.

According to him, the trains carry so many passengers at a go, much more than the aircraft and buses and the ordinary people use the trains more based on passengers’ profiling.

Whilst it is easy to comply with the protocols in air travel and road transport systems, it may not be so easy with the railways he said adding we really have to be careful before we have a situation on our hands.

He, however, assured of the necessary safety protocols and items, including provision of infrared thermometers for temperature testing, hand sanitizers, and the enforcement of compulsory wearing of face masks at the stations.

Our correspondent also gathered that the number of passengers’ per coach may be reduced significantly as there will be no opportunity for standing passengers’ anymore.

Okhiria’s clarification is coming 25 days after the lifting of inter-state travel ban by President Muhammad Buhari.

Confirming that the NRC is also reviewing its protocols with the Presidential Task Force (PTF), adding that once the PTF gives the go ahead, the trains will commence operations.

He, however, said no definite date had been fixed for the operations to commence.

