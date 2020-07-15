Lagos trains youths to convert coconut waste to crafts

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State Government, through the State Coconut Development Authority (LASCODA), has commenced intensive training of young entrepreneurs on the use of coconut waste in arts and crafts under its waste-to-wealth initiative.

The Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who declared the 5-week training open at the Farm Service Centre, Oko Oba in Lagos, explained that the waste-to-wealth initiative was in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of making Lagos a 21st century economy, as well as contributing to the tourism potentials of the state.

According to her, coconuts have the potential to produce electricity, heat, fiberboards, organic fertiliser, animal feeds, and fuel additives for cleaner emissions, eco-friendly cutlery and health drinks, among others.

She also noted that coconut shells can be recycled into artistic products such as jewelry and cutleries among others.

“Most people see coconut shells as waste as such they dispose of them carelessly, while others in the rural areas use them as firewood,” she said.

The training, which began on Monday, July 13, 2020, according to Olusanya, would hold in five batches for five days each, with 18 trainees per batch, where participants would be taught how to make various artistic items, marketing, and credit acquisition.

She said the training was part of the ministry’s contribution to the development of the tourism sector in the state as the production of some of the artistic products from coconut shells would reflect the rich cultural heritage of the people.

