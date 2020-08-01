We are not safe, Shehu of Borno cries out

ADVERTISEMENT

His Eminence, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, on Friday, decried that Borno State is no longer safe following an attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum in the northern part of the state.

The Shehu made this lamentation in Maiduguri when he paid a traditional Sallah homage on the governor at the Government House on Friday evening.

The governor’s convoy was, last Wednesday, attacked at Baga town in Kukawa local government area of the state during a visit to the area.

The Shehu, during his homage, said: “We are not happy about what has happened in Baga the other time, it is a very unfortunate and great pity.

“If the convoy of the whole Chief Security Officer of the state will be attacked, then wallahi, nobody is safe, because he is the number one citizen of the state, he is the Chief Security Officer of the State.

“If a convoy of such highly placed person in the State will be attacked, I repeat, nobody is safe.

“The matter is getting worse.

“I urge everyone to raise up our hands to seek for Allah’s intervention,” the Shehu said.

The royal father, who also spoke on the COVID-19 pandemic, urged Borno citizens to continue to adhere strictly to all preventive protocols advocated by health experts.

Speaking on the environment, the Shehu lamented the high rate at which trees were cut in the state, urging the state government to take urgent steps in mitigating this dangerous act before it leads to a serious environmental problem.

He called for the reintroduction of tree planting which was a regular practice in the past.

Governor Zulum thanked the Shehu for the visit and assured him of the government’s readiness to address the issues raised by him.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App