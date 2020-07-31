Zulum, Shettima attend eid prayer in Maiduguri

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday joined thousands of Muslim faithful for eid prayers at the Ramat Square Eid ground, Maiduguri the state capital.

Muslim faithfuls observed their Eid prayers at various eid grounds amidst tight security and adherence to social distancing as well as the use of facemask.

The eid held at the Ramat square, a large arena with capacity to accommodate tens of thousands of persons.

Some of dignities at Ramat Eid ground include former governor of the state, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi and top government officials.

The Imam Idaini of Borno, Imam Shetima Mamman Shettima Saleh led in the performance of two raka’at prayers.

Huthba (Islamic sermon) normally delivered by the Imam was shortened as part of measures to avoid keeping people together longer than necessary because of COVID-19.

The Imam called for unity amongst citizens, even as he urged for prayers against the COVID-19.

He enjoined all the Muslim ummah to tolerate one another and live peacefully.

Prof. Zulum, who urged citizens to sustain prayers for the return of peace in the State, said there can be no development without peace.

The Governor, whose message was delivered by the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, congratulated Muslims for successful completion of Eid prayers across the state.

