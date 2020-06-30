Wadume: How we escaped soldiers’ attack – Team leader

ADVERTISEMENT

Felix Adolije, the team leader in the trial of Taraba State kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, alias Wadume and six others, Monday narrated how he and one other officer escaped gun attacks by the army after they arrested the suspect.

Adolije, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, who is the team leader of the Intelligence Response Team, told a Federal High Court in Abuja that after successfully arresting Wadume and while on their way to the command headquarters in Jalingo, along the Ibi-Jalingo Road on August 6, around 7pm, they met a Vokswagen Sharm vehicle with headlamps stationed on the narrow expressway near the army checkpoint.

He said as they were wondering what was going on, an army team opened fire on their bus which forced the vehicle to somersault.

He said he escaped into the bush and later found one of his colleagues also taking cover in there.

He said they both slept in the bush.

Wadume, alongside others, was charged by the Attorney-General of the Federation with kidnapping, murder, terrorism and illegal arms.

Meanwhile, defence lawyers have requested the bail of their clients.

Justice Binta Nyako fixed July 1 for continuation of the trial.

