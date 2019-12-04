ADVERTISEMENT
Wadume: 4 months after, killer soldiers yet to face court martial
Four months after three policemen and two civilians were gunned down by soldiers in Taraba State, the military authorities are yet to court martial the suspects. The policemen were killed at a military checkpoint while conveying kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, popularly known as Wadume, who they had arrested in his hideout in Ibi town of…
