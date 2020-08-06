Village head allegedly rapes 15-year-old daughter in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Ogun State have arrested a village head, Rasheed Sholabi, for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter (name withheld).

Sholabi is the Baale of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo in Owode-Yewa, Yewa South Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the village head was arrested following a report by the victim, who reportedly walked into Owode Egbado police station and lodged a complaint against her father.

A statement by the Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in Abeokuta on Thursday, quoted the victim reporting that her father had been having sex with her since when she was eleven years old.

The girl reportedly said as a result of the act she now finds it difficult to control her urinary system.

“The victim, who told the police that she has lost her mother when she was barely two years old, said that the suspect did not allow her to know any relation of her late mother thereby left her with no option other than continue staying with her father who used that opportunity to sexually abuse her from time to time,” the statement quoted her saying.

Oyeyemi said, following receipt of the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado, SP Olabisi Elebute, quickly led her men to the place where the Baale was promptly arrested.

The Police spokesman said the suspect denied the allegations during his interrogation.

He, however, explained that when the Village head was confronted with a statement corroborating the allegations from his former wife, the suspect fainted.

“On interrogation, he first denied the allegation, but when he was confronted by the victim and one of his ex- wives, who corroborated the victim’s statement, the suspect fainted and was taken to the hospital for resuscitation.

“His ex-wife informed the police that she caught him red handed while having sex with his daughter and that was the reason she left him,” Oyeyemi said.

He disclosed that the victim had been taken to Stella Obasanjo motherless baby home for safety.

Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward A. Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labor unit for an in-depth investigation and diligent prosecution.

