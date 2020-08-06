Police arraign 13-year-old boy over indecent act

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 13-year-old boy in an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti State over alleged indecent act against a two-year-old girl.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of indecent act.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 14, on Isato Street in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant acted indecently against a 2-year-old girl.

Apata said the defendant was caught with the victim in the toilet while he was attempting to defile her.

He said the offence contravened Section 231 of the Criminal Code.

The prosecutor thereafter asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

His Counsel, Mr. Kayode Akinwumi, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Taiwo Ajibade, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case August 20. (NAN)

