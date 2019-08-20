How soldiers killed policemen, set me free — Kidnap kingpin Wadume + VIDEO

ADVERTISEMENT

Notorious kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, who was rearrested by the Police on Monday, has opened up on the incident of August 6 that led to the brutal murder of three Police Officers and two civilians.

Wadume who was paraded at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, confessed that soldiers killed the policemen and set him free.

He made the confession in a 40-second video.

“I am Hamisu Bala Wadume. Policemen came to Ibbi and arrested me. They were taking me away, when soldiers shot at their vehicles. Some policemen lost their lives in the process. Then they (soldiers) took me to their military headquarters and cut my handcuffs. Since then I have been hiding before the police re-arrested me,” he said.

Wadume was rearrested in the late hours of yesterday, 19th August, 2019 in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State.

Police spokesman DCP Frank Mba, who confirmed this in a statement, added that Police had been on the massive manhunt for the suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume since 6th August, 2019 following the unfortunate incident in Ibi, Taraba State which resulted in the brutal murder of three Police Officers and two civilians, and injury to five others.

