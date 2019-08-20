Police ‘unveil’ re-arrested kidnap lord Wadume

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said its operatives re-arrested the notorious kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume.

A statement on Tuesday from Police spokesman DCP Frank Mba said he was re-arrested in the late hours of yesterday, 19th August, 2019 in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State.

Mba recalled that the Police had been on the massive manhunt for the suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume since 6th August, 2019 following the unfortunate incident in Ibi, Taraba State which resulted in the brutal murder of three Police Officers and two civilians, and injury to five others.

He said,” the suspect, who was appropriately restrained at the time of the incident, was subsequently released by his “rescuers” after they had destroyed the restraining handcuffs.”

Mba also said the Inspector General of Police, (IGP)Mohammed Adamu, belief that the re-arrest of the suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, will no doubt, help in bringing answers to the numerous but hitherto unanswered questions touching on the incident and the larger criminal enterprise of the suspect.

