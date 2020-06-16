Uzodinma assigns portfolios to 95 aides

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo on Tuesday assigned portfolios to 95 aides with 63 appointed as Special Advisers while 32 are Senior Special Assistants.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguike Nwachuku, indicated that Prof. Henry Njoku, a Special Adviser, is Chief Technical Adviser/Coordinator, Economic Development and Rehabilitation Council, while Mrs Ruby Emele, is for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Other Special Advisers are Mrs Christina Ude, Sustainable Development Goals and Humanitarian Services (SDGs), Dr Bathos Nwadike, Political, Mrs Pat Ekeji Ngozi, Strategy and Development, while Mr Macdonald Ebere combines that role with being the General Manager, ENTRACO.

Mr Ikpamezie Innocent is Special Assistant to General Manager, OCDA, Mr Dominic Uzowuru, Inter-Party, Amaka Okafor, Electronic/New Media, Dr Okereke Macillina, health.

Others are Doris Tony-Anyanwu, International Cooperation/NEPAD, Ifeanyi Opara, Labour Matters, Chief Canice Nwachukwu, Revenue Mobilisation and Capacity Development, while Ikem Unaebgu is for Aviation/Airport.

Justice Remigious Okoye is the Executive Chairman, Imo Internal Revenue Services (IIRS), Nwodu Chukwuemeka, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), Mrs Nina Nwaulu, Signage and Advertisement, Mrs Florence Anichebe, Special Duties III, and Jimmy Imo, Imo State Liason Office.

Senior Special Assistants to the governor and their portfolios are as follows: Hajiya Fatima Hamza, Gender and Vulnerable Groups – Northern Affairs (Women), Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim, Gender and Vulnerable Groups – Northern Affairs (Men).(NAN)

