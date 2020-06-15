Man, lover found dead in hotel room in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

A man, whose age is yet to be determined, and his young lover were found dead in a hotel room in Owerri on Sunday.

The man, identified as Samuel Osuji, and his lover, Cynthia Obieshi, were found dead on June 14 after lodging in a hotel situated around JMJ Bus stop, along Nekede/Ihiagwa road in Owerri West Local government area of Imo State the previous night.

Police were said to have a bowl containing the mixture of the drugs they had probably taken.

Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said that detectives from the Ihiagwa Police station were alerted when operators of the hotel found the dead bodies Sunday morning.

Ikeokwu said: “On the 14/06/2020, at about 0900 hrs, acting on a report received at the Police station, operatives of the Divisional Police headquarters, Nekede/Ihiagwa Division, moved to room 19 Vic-Mic lodge situated around JMJ Bus stop, broke into the room and found the lifeless body of one Cynthia Obieshi and one Samuel Osuji.

“It was revealed that the said Cynthia visited her boyfriend late Samuel on the 13/6/2020,and passed the night but unfortunately both of them couldn’t wake up the next morning.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the above diseased persons may have died as result of drug consumption”.

He said that their remains have been deposited in the morgue, while investigation is in progress.

