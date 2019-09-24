2 lovers arrested for allegedly hacking into NHIS account, N60m theft

  1. Home
By Eugene Agha, Lagos Published Date
Two suspected lovers during their arrest for allegedly hacking into NHIS account to remove N60 million

Two lovers, Tunde Ogunseye and Funmiayo Oyelaja, have been arrested for allegedly hacking into the federal government’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) account and stealing N60 million from it.

The suspects, who had been on the police wanted list, were said to have bolted to Ghana when the lid was blown on their act.

The police alleged that Oyelaja took advantage of being a staff of Clearline International Limited, a Health Management Office (HMO) based in Lagos, to hack into the account.

At the Lagos police headquarters, Ikeja, where the two suspects were paraded yesterday, Oyelaja, a mother of two, told journalists, “I worked with Clearline International Limited from 2014 to early 2019. What we do there is that we act as the middleman between the NHIS and hospitals. When the NHIS gives us money to pay hospitals, we would not spend all that was given to us and would not refund the excess to the NHIS purse.

Ogunseye, however, denied any involvement in the crime, though he admitted he knew about the alleged fraud.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, who paraded the suspects, said they would soon be charged to court.

 

